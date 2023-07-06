House Of Reps Adopts Motion On Imo-Anambra Road Repair

Reprieve may be underway for the long neglected people of Ideato, Okigwe, Aguata, and Nnewi local governments as the House of Representatives, on Thursday, adopted…

Reprieve may be underway for the long neglected people of Ideato, Okigwe, Aguata, and Nnewi local governments as the House of Representatives, on Thursday, adopted a motion mandating the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and Federal Ministry of Works to commence immediate repair and reconstruction of the deplorable Oba-Nnewi-Aguata- Akokwa-Arondizuogu-Okigwe Road in Anambra and Imo States.

Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, sponsored the motion at plenary on Thursday.

In his lead debate, he painted the terrible picture of the road, which he said had become a death trap in recent times.

According to him, the long neglected Oba-Aguata-Akokwa-Arondizuogu-Okigwe road had not only claimed many lives but has become free zone for armed robbers who unleash terror on innocent road users on almost daily basis.

Citing Section 14 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which mandates the Federal Government to ensure security and welfare of the people, Hon. Ugochinyere urged the House to prevail on the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to commence full-scale rehabilitation of the said road in order to reduce the suffering of the people of Akokwa, Arondizuogu and Okigwe in Imo State.

The motion was supported by Hon. Uche Elodimuo (Nnewi North/Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency),

Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo (Idemili North/South federal constituency), and Hon. Dom Okafor (Aguata federal constituency).

Consequently, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, at the resumed plenary, referred the motion to the yet-to-be constituted House Committee on Works to ensure full compliance to the resolution of the House.

