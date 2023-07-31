Women’s World Cup: Super Falcons advance to round of 16

Super Falcons have finished their Group B campaign in the Women’s World Cup undefeated following Monday’s 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland at Brisbane…

The 5 points they got in three matches secured them second spot in Group B and made them qualify for the Round of 16.

The Super Falcons are undefeated after recording a win and two draws in their group led by Australia who have just a point more than them.

Nigeria went into this match not under any pressure knowing that a draw was enough to send them to the next round.

It is the third time for the Super Falcons to reach the World Cup knockouts and they will now be pushing to surpass the 1999 exploits of a quarter-finals appearance.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe was the first to test Nigeria with an early shot that sailed just past the left upright post.

But the Africans giants responded in the 13th minute when Asisat Oshoala was released by Uchenna Kanu but her effort whistled just wide.

It was an uneventful opening half with only one attempt on target witnessed by both sides, coming from Ireland’s Kyra Carusa.

Kanu thought she had thrust Nigeria ahead seven minutes into the second half but watched Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan and the crossbar combine to deny her headed effort.

Shortly after, Oshoala’s low shot narrowly went past the left post.

Super Falcon’s coach, Randy Waldrum’s prediction on Sunday, the Girls in Green proved not to be a walkover and they gave them a tough time.

