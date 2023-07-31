BREAKING: Senate begins Ministerial screening with ‘bow and go’

The upper chamber of the legislative chamber has begun screening of the ministers nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The president sent the much-awaited list…

The upper chamber of the legislative chamber has begun screening of the ministers nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The president sent the much-awaited list containing 28 names to the senate on Thursday, with the promise to send another batch “soon”.

The constitution mandates the president to appoint at least one minister from each of the 36 states of the federation.

Although the screening was to commence at 11am, it started hours behind schedule.

The first nominee to be screened was Abubakar Momoh from Edo State.

In his brief remark, Momoh said he was ready to serve in any portfolio assigned to him.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio subsequently asked him to “bow and go” because he was a member of the House of Representatives.

In senate tradition, lawmakers, whether at state or federal level, do not go through rigorous screenings when they appear before the upper legislative chamber for screening.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...