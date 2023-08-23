Women World Cup: Lauren James only apologised on social media – Michelle Alozie

Super Falcons’ player Michelle Alozie, has revealed that her English counterpart, Lauren James has yet to apologise to her privately for stomping on her during…

Super Falcons’ player Michelle Alozie, has revealed that her English counterpart, Lauren James has yet to apologise to her privately for stomping on her during the recently concluded Women’s World Cup.

Although James got a red card for her action during the round of 16 at the tournament, Nigeria lost to the Lionesses at the FIFA Women’s World Cup based on a 4-2 on penalties after the normal and extra time ended barren.

During a chat with Channels TV, the football star said, “No, she did not reach out to me but the apology was on Twitter and Instagram,” the Houston Dash star said.

It should be recalled that hours after the football match, James took to her Twitter account saying, “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened.

“Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

While responding to the tweet Alozie wrote, “Abeg, rest. We are playing on the world’s stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”

