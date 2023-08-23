We need 6 million vaccines to fight diphtheria in Kano – Gov Yusuf

The Kano State Government has said that it needs six million doses of vaccine to combat the outbreak of deadly diphtheria disease battling the state…

The Kano State Government has said that it needs six million doses of vaccine to combat the outbreak of deadly diphtheria disease battling the state and other parts of the country.

The state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, disclosed this while receiving representatives of the Bill & Melinda Gate Foundation at the Government House.

Represented by the deputy governor of the state, the governor stressed the state’s determination to improve healthcare across the state.

He reaffirmed his dedication to strengthen the 11-year partnership between the Kano State Government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Diphtheria claims lives of 122 children in 7 months – UNICEF

Umahi: FG to construct flyover on Abuja-Lokoja road to curb flooding

A statemen by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, said the governor expressed gratitude to the Foundation for its support in the health sector and expressed interest in the Foundation’s involvement in areas like agriculture and digital finance.

Mr. Jerremy Zungurana, the leader of the Foundation’s Nigerian delegation, praised the enduring partnership and applauded the state’s efforts in the healthcare development.

He also promised sustainable assistance for the state’s initiatives as requested by the governor.

The state government recently set up three treatment centres as a response to curtailing the current spread of diphtheria in the state. This is coming as the state has so far recorded over 130 cases within a few days.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...