✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Women in construction decry gender bias

Women engaged in the construction profession have expressed dismay over what they perceive as entrenched gender bias in recruitment and promotion processes for female graduates,…

Women engaged in the construction profession have expressed dismay over what they perceive as entrenched gender bias in recruitment and promotion processes for female graduates, resulting in unequal opportunities.

Mrs Aishat Mohammed, Director of the Physical Planning Development Unit at the Federal University of Technology Minna, revealed this during a conference organised by ARE-SURE in Zaria.

She highlighted the disparities faced by women compared to their male counterparts in the construction sector.

The conference, jointly hosted by ABU Zaria and Northumbria University UK, with support from the British Council, served as a platform to address these concerns.

Mohammed lamented that stereotypes and societal expectations regarding gender roles often discourage women graduates from pursuing non-traditional career paths or assuming leadership roles in construction.

She noted that as primary caregivers in the home, women are sometimes discouraged from venturing into the construction profession.

In response, Mohammed urged women to explore more opportunities in construction-related careers and capitalise on the provisions of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5, which advocates for gender equality.

Prof. Kulomri-Jipato Adogbo, the convener of the workshop, said its objective of promoting gender equality and encouraging women to practise their professions was based on the fact that despite the potential of many women who study disciplines such as architecture, quantity surveying, and building, a significant number do not practise in their fields.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories