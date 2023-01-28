Women crucial in Nigeria’s economic development — Tallen

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, Friday said women had a crucial role to play in the economic development of Nigeria. Addressing a…

Addressing a section of the 43,894 beneficiaries of Nigeria for Women Project at the flag-off of the sub-national women’s economic empowerment road show in Birnin Kebbi, the minister said women’s contributions to economic development started from homes, where families are groomed to go into the larger society.

She added that in contemporary Nigeria, the majority of women were engaged in one productive activity or another, including their involvement in entrepreneurship activities, such as farming, agricultural food chain, craft, and white-collar jobs, and are making exploits in their different capacities.

The minister assured the women that they heard their perspectives and it would be reflected in the National Policy on Women’s Economic Empowerment. She added that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the formation of a high-level Advisory Council on Empowerment of Women and Girls in Nigeria.

She commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for keeping to his promise to domesticate the Child Rights Act 2003 and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015), and his wife, Dr Zainab, for tirelessly supporting the ministry’s mandate through her MedicAid project.

In his response, the secretary to the state government, Babale Umar Yauri, who represented Governor Bagudu, said there were over 43,894 beneficiaries of Nigeria for Women Programme in Kebbi State, adding that the government has spent N2.7billion for the empowerment of women.