Women convicted for selling new naira notes at parties

A Federal High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, has convicted three women over involvement in currency racketeering. They were dragged to court by the…

A Federal High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, has convicted three women over involvement in currency racketeering.

They were dragged to court by the Ilọrin Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge of selling new naira notes to the public for commercial purposes.

The offence contravenes Section 21 (4) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 and punishable under Section 21 (1).

The convicts, Asmau Sallah Wuraola, Owoduni Abdullahi Isa (Bolaji) and Shuaibu Rukayat however pleaded guilty to their respective charge.

Resign or stop persecuting Eric Odoh’s family, Arewa youths warn EFCC chairman

Ex-convicts in police custody over alleged theft

According to one of the charges, Wuraola, “on February 17, 2024, at Arca Santa Event Centre, Ilorin, did trade in naira notes issued by the CBN.”

The prosecution counsel, Innocent Mbachie, tendered new naira notes recovered from the women at the point of arrest as evidencr and were admitted by the court.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Evelyn Anyadike pronounced the defendants guilty and sentenced them to various jail terms with an option of a N50,000 fine each.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of N1,370,000 recovered from them and the destruction of their PoS machines.