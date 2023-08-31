Women, children flee as bandits raid Niger communities

Dozens of women and children in Farin-Shinge, Nagwamatse Ward, Kontagora LGA of Niger State have reportedly fled their homes following an attack by bandits. Residents…

Dozens of women and children in Farin-Shinge, Nagwamatse Ward, Kontagora LGA of Niger State have reportedly fled their homes following an attack by bandits.

Residents told City & Crime that bandits, who have been operating in the area since Friday, invaded Farin-Shinge, one kilometer from Army Barracks, Kontagora around 11pm on Saturday.

One of the residents, Garkuwa Umar, told our correspondent that “Farin-Shinge was attacked on Saturday night around 11pm. Bandits killed one person called Garba Dadai and abducted unspecified number of people. Many people, especially women and children have fled their homes.”

Another resident, who did not want his name mentioned, said before the attack on Farin-Shinge, bandits attacked Tudun Magaji, killed two people and kidnapped an unspecified number of farmers including the village head.

“The village head of Tudun-Magaji died in their captivity. Bandits also attacked Rijiyan Nagwamatse and kidnapped people. We are calling on our representatives and government at all levels to assist in curbing this menace,” he pleaded.

