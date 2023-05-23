Woman nabbed for selling ammunition in Delta

The police in Delta State on Sunday have arrested a 34-year-woman, Queen Uwagbogu, for allegedly selling AK-47 ammunition illegally. DSP Bright Edafe, spokesman of the…

The police in Delta State on Sunday have arrested a 34-year-woman, Queen Uwagbogu, for allegedly selling AK-47 ammunition illegally.

DSP Bright Edafe, spokesman of the police command, who disclosed this to newsmen, said 100 rounds of 7.62 AK-47 ammunition and a vehicle were recovered from the suspect on May 5, 2023, in her house close to Effurun Roundabout in Warri.

The command’s image maker, who said investigation is ongoing on the arrest, added that the operatives acted on an intelligence report to arrest the suspect.