Woman docked for stealing necklace

A 27-year-old woman, Glory Chiyeaka, was on Tuesday docked in an Ojo Magistrate Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a gold necklace valued N4.02 million.

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate, Mr L. K J Layeni, on a one-count charge bordering on stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 28, at the Mosafejo area of Ojo.

Uche said that the defendant stole a gold necklace belonging to Aranu Franklin, the complainant, and was arrested following the police investigation.

Layeni granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in the like sum and adjourned the case until August 5, for mention. (NAN)