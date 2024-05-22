✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Emir of Kano visits Awujale today

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, will today visit the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun…

Emir of Kano, Dr. Aminu Ado Bayero
Emir of Kano, Dr. Aminu Ado Bayero
    By Peter Moses, Lagos

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, will today visit the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The emir disclosed this in a letter titled ‘Notification of Our Visit to Ijebu Ode Kingdom’, dated 19th May 2024 with reference number KEC/HH/CORR/OOW/VOL.I/768.

The letter, personally signed by the Emir of Kano, said the purpose of the visit was to pay “respect to His Majesty to strengthen the cordial relationship that has been in existence for several years between Awujale of ljebu-land and our father, the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, of blessed memory.

“At the same time, we will seize the opportunity to felicitate His Majesty for attaining the age of 90 years, as well as being on the throne for 64 years.”

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories