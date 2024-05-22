Emir of Kano visits Awujale today

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, will today visit the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun…

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, will today visit the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The emir disclosed this in a letter titled ‘Notification of Our Visit to Ijebu Ode Kingdom’, dated 19th May 2024 with reference number KEC/HH/CORR/OOW/VOL.I/768.

The letter, personally signed by the Emir of Kano, said the purpose of the visit was to pay “respect to His Majesty to strengthen the cordial relationship that has been in existence for several years between Awujale of ljebu-land and our father, the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, of blessed memory.

“At the same time, we will seize the opportunity to felicitate His Majesty for attaining the age of 90 years, as well as being on the throne for 64 years.”