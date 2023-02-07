Woman charged with theft of N2.3m

A 42-year-old woman, Fatima Olawuyi, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ikeja magistrates’ court for allegedly stealing N2.3 million from her employer. The prosecutor, ASP Raji…

A 42-year-old woman, Fatima Olawuyi, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ikeja magistrates’ court for allegedly stealing N2.3 million from her employer.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in June, 2022, at No 1, Ogundele Street, Agege.

According to Akeem, the complainant, Mr Musiliudeen Ogundele, runs a charity organisation named Ajoke 21st Charity Foundation.

The prosecutor said that the aim of the foundation was to support local business owners at Agege, adding that the defendant gave loans.

Akeem said that the defendant stole N2.3m from the organisation and absconded.

The Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned to March 13. (NAN)