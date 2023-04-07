Woman arrested for stealing pepper, tomato in Kwara

A 32-year-old woman, Mariam Yusuf, was on Wednesday arrested by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly stealing baskets of…

City & Crime learnt that issue of stealing within the market has become a serious matter, leading to suspicion among the traders.

However, luck ran out on the suspect when personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) at Kulende outpost under Tanke Division apprehended her.

Spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, who confirmed the arrest, said, “She has already confessed to the crime and necessary legal action would be taken soon.”