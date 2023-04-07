Court remands man for cheating commercial sex worker

A Dei-Dei area court in Abuja on Thursday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Victor Emeka, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly swindling a…

A Dei-Dei area court in Abuja on Thursday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Victor Emeka, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly swindling a commercial sex worker.

The police charged Emeka, of Mpape, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and theft, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Mr Saminu Suleiman, ordered that the defendant should be taken to the Suleja Correctional Centre until May 5, when the facts of the case would be reviewed.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Sandra Orogbo, of Whitehouse Hotel, Abuja, reported at the Zuba Police Station on March 17, that the defendant went to the hotel, patronised her with a promise to pay her N2,000 for her services on March 16, but that after she rendered her services to the defendant, he refused to pay her.

Ogada said the defendant further deceived the complainant to Suleja and collected her cell phone valued at N60,000 and ran away.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 265 and 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)