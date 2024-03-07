Why Nigeria is yet to achieve SDGs goals – Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has explained why Nigeria is yet to achieve most of the objectives…

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has explained why Nigeria is yet to achieve most of the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He gave the explanation on Wednesday in Abuja at the High-Level National Dialogue on the Implementation of the SDGs in Nigeria, organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) in partnership with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs) and other partners.

The SGF, represented by a director in his office, Mr Ibok Abia, said it was unfortunate that despite being a noble idea, the SGDs which place greater demand on the scientific community, are still being assailed by some challenges like global economic downturn, violent conflicts in some countries, biodiversity loss, degradation, desertification and climate change.

He, however, said despite the challenges, significant achievements have been recorded, since the commencement of SDGs in Nigeria in 2016.