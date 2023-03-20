Woman, 16 others arrested over electoral violence in Lagos

A woman is among 17 persons arrested during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State for their alleged involvement in electoral…

A woman is among 17 persons arrested during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State for their alleged involvement in electoral violence.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrests on Sunday, said 21 cases of violence were received when elections were going on.

Hundeyin said some of those arrested were involved in attacks on officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and vandalisation of ballot boxes, while others were involved in the snatching of ballot boxes, caught in possession of fake INEC identification cards and conducts likely to cause breach of peace,.

He further said a few others were involved in assault and Illegal possession of firearms, adding that, “Those found culpable of electoral offences will be handed over to INEC for prosecution, while those involved in other criminal offences will be charged to court by the police.”