Your safety, property in Lagos, Ogun safe – AIG

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, Abiodun Alabi, has assured residents of Lagos and Ogun states of the safety of their lives and property.

Mr Alabi gave the assurance in a statement signed by the zone’s spokesman, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu, on Sunday.

Alabi said the attention of the command had been drawn to threats by some politicians and their supporters to cause breakdown of law and order in the two states.

He noted that the attention of the command had been drawn to messages making the rounds on social media that supporters of certain political gladiators were threatening to disrupt social activities, molest, intimidate and carry out other evil acts on members of the public.

The statement reads in part: “We find it imperative to clear the air and inform members of the public to disregard the publications and go about their lawful businesses without any fear of intimidation as safety of their lives and property is assured.

“We enjoin residents of Lagos and Ogun states to be rest assured of their safety at all times as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is on top of the situation.”

Alabi warned politicians and their supporters to desist from fueling any form of violence or acts that could cause breach of public peace, saying anyone caught engaging in such acts would face the full wrath of the law. (NAN)