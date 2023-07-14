Wole Soyinka remains source of inspiration — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Nobel Laureate and elder statesman, Prof. Wole Soyinka, as a veritable source of support,...

The president stated this Thursday in a statement issued by his spokesman, Dele Alake, on the 89th birthday of the pro-democracy activist.

Tinubu, who called Soyinka a brother and comrade in the struggle for the restoration and entrenchment of democracy and good governance in Nigeria, commended him for his immense contributions to the country’s development.

“Renowned playwright, poet, and novelist, Professor Wole Soyinka has done a lot for Nigeria. In the literary world, he remains a giant, an Iroko. Importantly, his contributions to the struggle for the restoration and institutionalization of democracy and good governance in Nigeria are indelible.

“Together, along with other activists, we fought for democracy under the aegis of NADECO at great risks to our personal lives.

“Professor Soyinka remains a beacon and a source of inspiration and support to many of us.

“As he attains 89 today, we pray that God Almighty grant him more years and strength so he can be around to witness the new Nigeria we are building in line with our Agenda for a Renewed Hope for the country, where security, prosperity and economic development will reign supreme.”

