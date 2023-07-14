Kwara: EFCC arrests 13 Chinese over illegal mining

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 13 Chinese over alleged illegal mining in Kwara State.…

The suspects, a female and 12 males, were arrested on Wednesday in the GRA of Ilorin.

The suspects, a female and 12 males, were arrested on Wednesday in the GRA of Ilorin.

The commission said the action followed credible intelligence about their activities of illegal mining and non-payment of royalties to the federal government as required by law contrary to and punishable under Section 1(8) (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, 1983.

EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said that investigation prior to their arrest revealed that the operators had different illegal mining sites in almost all the 16 LGAs of the state.

