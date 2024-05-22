Witness slumps, dies inside court

A septuagenarian, whose real identity is unknown, slumped and gave up the ghost during a sitting at the Ondo State High Court, on Wednesday. Daily…

A septuagenarian, whose real identity is unknown, slumped and gave up the ghost during a sitting at the Ondo State High Court, on Wednesday.

Daily Trust learnt that the deceased was in the court in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West LGA, to bear witness in a case involving his friend.

A court clerk, who pleaded anonymity, told our reporter that the 70-year-old man suddenly collapsed inside the court while the case was mentioned for appearance.

“The man was in court with his friend and suddenly, he stood up where he was seated and fell down, hitting his head on the tiles and he passed on.

“He didn’t look like someone who was sick and he didn’t interact with anyone but suddenly gave up,” he said.

It was gathered that policemen from the Enu-Owa Division in Ondo picked up the corpse and deposited it at the morgue.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), in the state, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust.

She said it is being investigated, stressing that the case had been transferred to homicide section of the police headquarters in Akure.