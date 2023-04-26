Tinubu to inaugurate Wike’s projects

President-elect Bola Tinubu will inaugurate some projects constructed by the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike. Among these projects are Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrate’s Court building…

The 1007.5 metres Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover which connects Rumuola road to Ikwerre road, is the 12th flyover built by Wike’s administration since 2019.

Wike disclosed that the President-elect will pay two days official visit to Rivers next week.

“To God be the glory. We are expecting the President-elect on the 3rd and 4th of next month to commission the 12th flyover and the Magistrates Court building.

“You can see the Magistrates Court building and how amazing it is. We commend the contractor too who has done this job, and quite on time. I don’t think you can find this in anywhere in this part of the country.”

Wike explained that the President-elect was told when he came to campaign in Rivers State and paid a courtesy call in Government House , Port Harcourt in February, 2023 that he would be invited to commission some of the landmark projects of his administration.

“We had invited presidential candidates of other parties like Labour, NNPP (New Nigeria Peoples Party), they all came and commissioned projects , and we did say to him (President-elect) that we believe that after the election we are going to invite him to commission projects too. And luckily, these two very important projects are ready.”

The governor said it is gratifying that his administration was able to commence and finish the construction of 12 flyovers within the last four years.