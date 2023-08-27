Wike bans congratulatory billboards in his honour

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has banned lamp post billboards, full scale billboards and other such adverts congratulating him on his appointment.…

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has banned lamp post billboards, full scale billboards and other such adverts congratulating him on his appointment.

In a statement by the Director of press of the ministry, Anthony Ogunleye, Wike was quoted to have said his decision was in the spirit of public service and commitment to responsibilities, in order to focus on the Renewed Hope agenda being champion by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

PHOTOS: Wike Visits Scene of Abuja Building Collapse

Wives’ battering, child abandonment top over 2,000 violations in Kwara – NHRC

According to the statement, while the minister appreciated the warm wishes and support of the citizens, but asked that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith.

‘’As FCT Minister, his foremost duty lies in contributing to the development and growth of the FCT and the well-being of its residents and he has requested the public to understand his perspective and continue to extend their support and cooperation.”

“However, in the spirit of public service and commitment to his responsibilities, the minister wishes to focus his full attention on assisting President Bola Tinubu in realising his vision and renewed hope agenda for Nigeria,” he said.

Ogunleye said that Wike’s foremost duty lies in contributing to the development and growth of the FCT and the well-being of residents and the nation as a whole.

He added that the minister held in high regard, the aspirations and expectations of the FCT residents, and he remained dedicated to fulfilling his role with utmost sincerity and dedication.

According to him, this can be achieved by concentrating all efforts on the task at hand and joining hands with public servants to serve the country to the best of their abilities.

“Wike sincerely hopes that the public will understand his perspective and continue to extend their support and cooperation.

“He looks forward to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to build a stronger, more prosperous, and united FCT and Nigeria,” the director said. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...