Why we introduced robotics, AI to students – DLHS

The Deeper Life High School, Lagos Campus, says integrating robotics and artificial intelligence into its curriculum would prepare students for the future.

The school administrator, Pastor Emmanuel Eze, during a media briefing, said the school management has created a culture of excellence to thrive through several programmes with one of its students getting the highest UTME score in 2023.

“Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are curriculum contents in our school system. It is part of what we teach students. In the spelling bee, we came first in the state and represented the state at the national level.

“It has been a culture of excellence, of rigorous discipline, and of course, we will not forget the God factor. We don’t joke and play with God here. We put God first in morning devotion to assembly devotion.

“We call sit down and read; that every student must sit down and read from 9am-12pm every Saturday. That is part of the culture of discipline.

“Also, they have morning, afternoon, and night preps, and each prep is not less than one and a half hours. This is in addition to ‘sit down and read’ every Saturday,” he said.

Pastor Eze advised the federal government to muster the political will to ensure quality and standard education in the country.

