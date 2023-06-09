Why Tinubu’s first June 12 celebration will be low key -Akume

The Federal Government has said the 2023 June 12 democracy day celebration will be low-key. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator…

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said this during a press briefing on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the low-key celebration was due to the recent presidential inauguration on May 29 which was elaborately celebrated.

“The activities lined up for celebration are the press briefing and the president’s address to the nation by 7 am on Monday.

“It is important to note that the Democracy Day has been reviewed to be celebrated annually from May, 29 to June 12 to honour the heroes who championed the struggle and made extraordinary sacrifices for the enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria from 1999 till date.

“However, May 29 remains the date or anniversary of handing over or taking over of power, and this happens every four years according to the Nigerian Constitution.

“It is pertinent to state that having had an elaborate presidential inauguration some weeks back, activities to mark the 2023 June 12 democracy day will be low-key with just two major activities. The press conference and then a presidential broadcast on Monday by 7 am,” Akume said.

He also said that to commemorate this year’s anniversary, it is expedient for citizens and foreigners alike to take stock of how the nation has fared so far and assess the dividends that democracy has ensued as well as areas where the nation need to make improvements.

He said, “It is in light of this that the theme of this year’s Democracy celebration is Hope Reassured.”

Akume assured Nigerians that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure citizens’ safety, before, during, and after the celebration.

