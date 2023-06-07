SGF: The job is tough, Boss Mustapha tells Akume

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has told his successor, Senator George Akume, to prepare for the obstacles ahead. He…

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has told his successor, Senator George Akume, to prepare for the obstacles ahead.

He stated this Wednesday in Abuja on the sidelines of the swearing in of Akume as the 21st SGF.

“This is a tough job; I wouldn’t want to mince words about that. It is an extremely important office in terms of coordination of government’s activities and also stringing government policies, programmes and projects.

“It is his responsibility to guide the government, so there is enormity. Under his office he has six permanent secretaries, so, it is a combination of five to six ministries in one place that will be reporting to him on different agencies.

“But the most important part of this office is the fact that he is the beam light of this government in terms of driving, coordination and policy formulation.

“So it is not a small job, but I am confident that he has been ably prepared and groomed for this job and I believe he will take the office a notch higher than where I am leaving it,” Mustapha said.

Daily Trust reports that Senator Akume took the oaths of allegiance and office around 11:06 am inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at the brief ceremony attended by dignitaries, including some serving and former governors.

The VIPs included Vice President Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State and Hyacinth Alia of Benue State; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and the spouse of the new SGF, Mrs Regina Akume.

Former governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa); and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) also attended the ceremony.

Speaking to reporters after his inauguration, the former Governor of Benue State and immediate-past Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, said: ”It is an honour to be chosen to serve in this exalted position out of over 200 million Nigerians. It is a challenge to serve in line with the oaths I have taken today. I assure Nigerians I will do my best and I will not disappoint the President. I will not disappoint this country; I will not disappoint my party. I believe Nigerians will find fulfillment in my responsibility as I discharge my duties.”

