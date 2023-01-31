Why PDP will send APC packing from Kaduna – Makarfi

A former governor of Kaduna State and one-time chairman, of the National Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi has boasted that the party will send the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) packing from the state in the forthcoming elections.

Senator Makarfi who averred that the PDP has nothing to offer the people other than poverty and hardship said in order to show the people that he meant business flushing out APC from the State, he decided to remain at home, in the crocodile city, trashing all threats that may work against the PDP before and during the election in the state.

Fielding questions from journalists on preparations for the forthcoming elections and the state of the nation in Kaduna on Tuesday the former governor and lawmaker said: “The PDP is the only party without ethnic and religious sentiment that is well-structured for the people.”

He, however, explained that the business of returning the PDP to power is enormous in the state hence he excused himself from following the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on a campaign tour across the country.

“Politics is local; I have been at home leading the campaign here. If you noticed, hardly do you see me at national rallies because my personal opinion is that the work is at home and one needs to be at home to do the needful.

“It is not about following candidates on campaigns. I have not been going to rallies with our candidate, but I am 100 percent with him. I am at home working 100 percent to make sure that Kaduna returns to PDP. If you have a responsibility to remain at home you remain at home and if you do not, you can be anywhere that is the way,” he said.

He expressed the concerns of the party saying, “We have been engaging with people and we are progressing pretty well, I am very confident that we will win the 2023 elections in the state and the country.”