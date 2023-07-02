Tallen, others urge Tinubu to fulfill 35% campaign promise on women

As former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has called on President Bola Tinubu to fulfill the 35 per cent affirmative…

As former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has called on President Bola Tinubu to fulfill the 35 per cent affirmative action promised women during his presidential campaign.

She made the appeal on Friday in Abuja at an award night organised by Women of Worth, an oganisation set up to celebrate outstanding women.

Mrs Tallen, who is also a former deputy governor of Plateau State, said that from the president’s past records, she was optimistic that Nigerian women would be given their pride of place.

She said women were an integral part of any economy and should be allowed to contribute their quota to nation building.

“I have the belief that the president will do more for Nigerian women than was experienced in the past.

“It is important to empower, educate and give Nigerian women the opportunity to explore their potentials for the betterment of the country.

“Rwanda, for instance, where women are over 60 per cent in government, has seen a lot of progress.

“So, I can boldly say that Rwanda’s achievement is because of the contribution of women,” she said.

Tallen said with Nigerian women being about 50 per cent or more in terms of population, there was nothing wrong if they were given even beyond 35 per cent.

She called on Nigerians to make it a point of duty to “lift the hands of a downtrodden woman and put smiles on the faces of the hungry and vulnerable.”

Mrs Beatrice Eyong, the United Nations Women Representative to Nigeria, said she had no doubt that the president would fulfill his campaign promise to women.

Eyong, who also represents the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the United Nations (UN), said the present administration should “align with judicial texts and conventions that Nigeria had ratified. (NAN)