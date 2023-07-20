Why Ogbulafor declared that PDP will rule for 60 years — Damagum

The Acting National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum on Wednesday disclosed why the late chairman of the party, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor declared…

The Acting National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum on Wednesday disclosed why the late chairman of the party, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor declared that the party would rule the country for sixty years.

In his remarks during a valedictory session in honour of the late party leader, Damagum said Ogbulafor was bold to declare that the PDP will rule the country for sixty years because of the quality of political structure and good governance provided by the party.

Damagum who described Ogbulafor as a great leader, whose legacies will remain evergreen, promised to immortalise him because of the quality of leadership he provided for the country and the party.

He said: “Because of the strong political structure and good governance provided by the party from 1999, Ogbulafor had the boldness to declare that PDP will remain in power for 60 years.

“He has made his mark in this party and the testimonies from our leaders show that he lived a fulfilled life. His exit may be a great loss to the family but he has left great legacies.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...