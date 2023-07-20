Fuel price: Stop attacking Tinubu, wait for palliatives, Onanuga tells Nigerians

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the campaign, has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience amidst the recent increase in fuel…

Daily Trust reports that condemnation has continued to trail the recent petrol price increase from N540 to N617 per litre.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Onanuga cautioned against making intemperate attacks on the Tinubu-led administration in response to the fuel price hike.

He emphasized the need for patience and understanding, as the entire nation is collectively facing the impact of the fuel price increase.

The veteran journalist urged the public to await the palliatives promised by the federal government, expressing hope that these measures would alleviate the burden caused by the higher fuel prices.

He highlighted the potential benefits that would stem from subsidy savings, with more funds being channeled into states for various developmental initiatives.

“𝗜𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝗳𝘂𝗲𝗹 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲, 𝗜 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲. 𝗪𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗻. 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗕𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗧𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗯𝘂 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽.

“𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘀 𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱. 𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻n𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗶𝗱𝘆 𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀.

“𝗪𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗴𝗼 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝘆𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘂𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗶𝗱𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱𝘀, 𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵.

“𝗠𝘆 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲, 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲, 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲. 𝗜 𝗯𝗲𝗴 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗮𝗹𝗹. 𝗡𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀. 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗯𝘂’𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹,” he tweeted.

