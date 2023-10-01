Why Nigerian golfers are not competing on global stage yet – Obaleye

The Captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Banjo Obaleye, has said Nigerian golfers have not been able to break onto the global…

The Captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Banjo Obaleye, has said Nigerian golfers have not been able to break onto the global stage because most Nigerians see golf as an elite sport.

He disclosed this on Friday while speaking to journalists after the 2023 Independence Anniversary Golf Tournament’s flag-raising ceremony and match play.

“Golf is a multi-billion dollar business but unfortunately, apart from South Africa that has been able to get some of its indigenes into the world’s centre of golf, other (African) countries have been struggling because of this wrong perception that golf is only for elitists.

“Everything that is good, you start small and you then develop gradually to the limelight. We are trying to promote it in our own little way.

“Now, we are having some young people trying to break through the national rank in golfing and we believe that if we have that effort being supported very well by the relevant ministries.

Three other African countries – Uganda, Ghana and Cameroon – are participating in the tournament but Obaleye said the target for Nigeria is above winning the tournament.

On her part, Ivah Mangala, who came from Uganda for the tournament, said she was aiming at winning the star prize – a brand new car.

President of Achimota Golf Club, Ghana, Adu Frank, said Nigeria always win whenever the Ghanaian side participates in competitions in the country but said his team hopes to change the narrative this time.

