Why Niger coup dangerous for Nigeria –Galadanchi

The Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG) has said that the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic following Thursday’s military coup is dangerous for Nigeria and that the Federal Government must take action to prevent another ‘Libya effect’ in the country.

National Coordinator of CAGG, Mallam Nazir Galadanchi, made the call on Saturday in Abuja at a news conference.

He said that Burkina Faso, Guinea-Conakry, Mali and now Niger Republic under military rules is a dangerous signal that must be nipped in the bud and that the military rulers should be made to immediately return the countries to civilian rules.

“One of the spillovers we are scared about just ads we experienced in Libya, we have proliferation of arms coming into West African countries from the Libyan war. We saw the escape of militant groups and we are scared that this may worsen insecurity in neighbouring countries when things like this are allowed to happen,” he said.

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for being proactive in rallying the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and his being supported by United States and other world leaders to take action against the Nigerien coupists.

“We absolutely and vehemently condemn in strong terms the coup carried out by the military in Niger Republic. Coup is out of fashion and remains the wrong approach for the military officers involved to express their perceived grievances.

“This coup d’etat is an affront to the existing democracy in the country because President Mohamed Bazoum who has been held by troops from the presidential guard since early on Wednesday was duly elected and recognized by the international community, and whoever topples his government forcefully is an enemy of the people and democracy.

“We at CAGG stand with the people of Niger Republic and demand that President Mohamed Bazoum be released immediately along with his family, and calls for the immediate restoration of democracy in Niger Republic,” Galadanchi said.

He also said that Niger has made significant strides towards establishing a democratic government and ensuring the rule of law and that the coup attempt poses a serious threat to the progress achieved thus far and undermines the aspirations of the Nigerien citizens for a prosperous and democratic nation.

He said, “We call on General Abdourahamane Tchiani and all military officers involved in this action to immediately vacate the seat of power in Niger. We call upon them to recognize the will of the people and engage in constructive dialogue to resolve any grievances or concerns through peaceful means, respecting democratic norms and institutions.

“The future of Niger lies in the hands of its people, and their voices must be heard and respected. The international community must stand united against any attempts to subvert democracy and the rule of law. We urge all nations, regional organizations, and stakeholders to condemn this coup unequivocally and demand the immediate release of President Bazoum. We appeal to them to exert diplomatic pressure on the perpetrators of the coup to reverse their actions.”