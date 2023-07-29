1976 Olympics Heroes, 1989 Green Eagles get free Air Peace ticket for life, cash rewards

It was an emotional moment yesterday as the heroes of the 1976 Olympics Games and members of the 1980 African Cup of Nations (AFCON)..

It was an emotional moment as the heroes of the 1976 Olympics Games and members of the 1980 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) National Team (Green Eagles) were decorated as Air Peace Sports Diplomacy Ambassadors.

The investiture, which held at Eko Hotel in Lagos, was preceded by the unveiling of the newly created Nigerian Institute of International Affairs Sports Diplomacy Wall of Fame with the names of the athletes and players boldly inscribed.

The unveiling and recognition coming 47 years after the botched Olympic event was initiated by Air Peace to rekindle the memory of the events at the time and the sacrifice by the athletes.

Our correspondent reports that Nigeria led other 27 African countries to boycott the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Canada in protest against the failure of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to withdraw New Zealand from the Games for their ‘romance’ with the Apartheid regime in South Africa.

After preparing for four years, and spending 10 days in the Games Village with other athletes around the world, about a few hours to the commencement of the games, the Nigerian delegation got a call from the then military President, General Olusegun Obasanjo to return to the country.

Also, the Green Eagles players who did the nation proud by beating Algeria 3-0 and lifting the 1980 AFCON Cup also benefitted from the Air Peace’s recognition.

Some of the then Olympics Games Heroes and members of the AFCON 1980 National Team were at the event on Friday night while those who are late among them were represented by their family members.

Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, who is the brain behind the recognition said it was the least that could be done for those heroes who gave their all for their fatherland.

He said the Olympics Heroes at the time had a choice to ignore the call of their nation by participating as an individual but they chose their nation over their individual interest.

According to him, it was a sober moment for them as they had worked hard for the games and nursed high hopes of becoming great medalist from their participation in the games.

Amidst tears and wailing, they respected their country, he said, adding, “We in Air Peace decided that this act of sacrifice must never go unnoticed.”

He said Nigeria must imbibe the culture of celebrating and honouring those who sacrificed for the country, adding,

“We are not doing them any favour with this. They are the ones doing us a favour. They have done this country great favours by sacrificing the opportunities that beckoned on them in their youth for the wellbeing of not only the black race but mankind in general.

“Today we have before you eminent Nigerians who in their prime had hopes but those hopes were dashed with just one political statement. They prepared for the Olympics for four years, some left school to concentrate on the upcoming global event. They qualified, they were airlifted to Canada, played several matches along the line, beat everybody that crossed their lines, just some seven hours to the commencement of the games that had so much hopes for these young men and women, the Nigerian government called on them to boycott the games and return home with immediate effect.”

The honourees at the event who were visibly excited said the gesture was unprecedented and it was a recognition they never expected.

Segun Odegbami popularly known as Mathematical Odegbami who scored two goals during the AFCON Finals against Algeria in 1980 with Mudashir Lawal, now late, netting the third goal, said the gesture was surreal and commended the Air Peace Chairman for the initiative.

