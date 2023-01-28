✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
THE BEARING:Why Women Must Take “Permission” From Their Husbands Before Going Out

Download Here       “A perfect marriage they say, is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other.” In this…

    By Lilian Ogazi, Bisola Fatoye And Mercy James

“A perfect marriage they say, is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other.”

In this perfect imperfect relationship, how best should communication be made, especially when it comes to going out?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we are asking of is okay for a woman to take permission from her husband before going out.

