Why movie scenes can’t be shot in my home — Joke Silva

Legendary Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, who has been in the Nigerian film industry for over four decades has revealed that she cannot permit anyone to…

Legendary Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, who has been in the Nigerian film industry for over four decades has revealed that she cannot permit anyone to use her home as a movie set.

The veteran thespian who is married to veteran actor, Olu Jacobs with their union blessed with two children said that the Nigerian film industry needs to take a cue from their American counterpart, Tyler Perry and build ‘studios and sound stages.’

Moreso she noted that to shoot a film at least 20 people would be in her home, a situation she is not comfortable with. The actress made the statement while speaking during a recent youth development forum tagged, The Roundtable Lekki.

She said, “We shoot in apartments these days. But I won’t allow movies to be shot in my home; it won’t happen.

“I know the number of people that are brought into a shoot. There may be two people in a scene, but to shoot it, there will probably be about 20 people there. That means 20 people will put their hands on my wall, block the loo, and do other things.

I wanted my children to become actors but they refused – Ali Nuhu

Joke Silva to play Funmilayo Ransome Kuti in biopic film

“We need to build our studios and sound stages, just like American filmmaker, Tyler Perry, has done. He built one of the biggest sound stages in the world. The thing with sound stages is that there are usually facades. I once shot a movie in France, but all the interior shots were taken in London, United Kingdom. All we did in France were the exterior shots to give the ambience of that country. Sound stages give one control. It allows one to make movies at one’s desired pace.”