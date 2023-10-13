Why leadership crisis persists in Nigeria – Muslim leaders

Muslim leaders and stakeholders have identified a lack of religious knowledge and the fear of God as two missing ingredients responsible for the leadership crisis…

Muslim leaders and stakeholders have identified a lack of religious knowledge and the fear of God as two missing ingredients responsible for the leadership crisis plaguing the country.

Speaking at this year’s annual lecture of the Muslim Congress (TMC), the scholars advised political leaders to stop promoting bigotry in whatever form.

The practice, they noted, has only stifled development.

The programme, themed, “Towards National Development, Growth and Stability”, was held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, to mark Nigeria’s 63rd anniversary.

In his remark, a guest lecturer, Ustadh Bola Sideeq (Amoye), said it was high time Nigerians recognised that academic brilliance alone does not translate to having competent leaders.

The way out, he noted, is to combine leadership with the fear of God.

The Chief Imam of Fountain University, Osogbo, Imam Surajudeen Barkrin, said Nigerians should shun sentiments when appointing people into positions of authority.

“Our diversity is not and will never be a curse unless we make it so. We should look at those unique things in each of the tribes and harness them to move the nation forward,” he added.

The Wali (leader) of TMC, Kwara State, Idris AbdulHakeem Dare, said the lecture was organised to contribute to the development and stability of the country.

