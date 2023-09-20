Why Kano Tribunal Sacked Gov Yusuf

The Kano State Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday nullified the election of Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The tribunal declared…

The Kano State Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday nullified the election of Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The tribunal declared Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, the three-man panel also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Yusuf and hand it over to Gawuna.

Stating reasons why the Kano governor was sacked, the panel said the margin of votes scored by NNPP was invalid and not in compliance with the 2022 electoral act.

The judges deducted 165,663 votes from the NNPP, adding that the ballot papers of the 165,663 were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid.

According to figures announced by INEC in the election, NNPP polled 1,019,602 votes while APC scored 890, 705 votes, leaving a difference of 128,897 votes.

But after voiding 165,663 ballot papers, NNPP votes dropped to 853,939, while APC remained at 890,705, leaving a difference of 36,766 votes in favour of APC.

All three grounds of the petition were resolved in favour of APC.

Daily Trust had reported how the panel delivered the judgement via Zoom, and journalists, lawyers, party members and many others were denied access into the court.

