News

Why journalists, media houses should lead campaign against SGBV – LANW

gender-based violence
Stop Gender-based Violence

A Kaduna-based NGO, Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW), at the weekend, said journalists and media houses should be at the forefront of the campaign against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) because they have the power to shape public opinion on such subject matter.

Speaking at a one-day sensitisation session with media practitioners and journalists on Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law (VAPPL) and Administration of Criminal Justice (ACJ) Law implementation in Kaduna State, the acting Executive Director of LANW, Mrs Hannatu Ahuwan, charged the media practitioners to do a scan assessment of what had happened in the past, the gaps and the challenges encountered while conceptualising interventions on SGBV in the state.

 

