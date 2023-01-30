Why Iyanya can be arrested — Police

The police spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, has reacted to contentious footage of music star, Iyanya, pushing a fan off…

The police spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, has reacted to contentious footage of music star, Iyanya, pushing a fan off stage.

Several Nigerian aired their opinion after a video emerged, showing the “Kukere” singer pushing a fan off stage. In the viral video which was uploaded on the Nigerian digital space, Iyanya was spotted, performing his hit song ‘One Side’, in Awka. Standing next to the artiste was a fan who was spraying naira notes which he placed on his face, the action of the fan which had provoked the singer, prompted Iyanya to push him off stage.

After the show, singer Iyanya made a tweet in regards to the viral footage, according to him, the fan was slapping the money at his face, which he described as “disrespectful”

Iyanya tweeted; “The guy kept slapping my face with the money and I tried to hold his hand and he continued. First, no matter how much you are spraying, don’t slap someone with it, that’s disrespectful.”

In the ongoing conversation, the Police spokesman who had also reacted to the footage asserted that Iyanya might be arrested for his acts if the fan who was shoved off the stage chooses to file a report

The DSP wrote; “Normally, if that guy makes an official report, @Iyanya can be arrested for this. I come in peace.”

Iyanya’s actions had since stirred several arguments on Twitter, as some Nigerians supported his actions while others backlash the artiste, with the assertion that he could have walked away.

Meanwhile, the money-spraying fan has yet to file a report or make a public statement.