Edo confirms 115 Lassa fever cases, as deaths rise to 13

The death recorded from Lassa fever in Edo State has risen to 13, as confirmed cases climbed to 115 since the outbreak of the disease in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin over the weekend said the fatality figures from Lassa fever have risen to 13 while confirmed cases are 113.

According to him, the government was stepping up efforts to contain the disease across communities in the local governments in the state.

“We have recorded eight new cases, with the new figures; we now have 115 persons affected with the virus who are currently receiving care at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.”

While noting that the state is adequately prepared and equipped to handle reported cases of Lassa fever, Prof. Akoria, charged the people who experience symptoms such as severe headache, vomiting, and high fever, among others to rush to the nearest healthcare for treatment.