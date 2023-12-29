✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Police arrest 16 suspects for ‘robbery’, ‘kidnapping’ in Kano

The Police Command in Kano State, says it has arrested 16 suspects for alleged armed robbery and kidnapping in different parts of the state. The…

The Police Command in Kano State, says it has arrested 16 suspects for alleged armed robbery and kidnapping in different parts of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hussaini Gumel disclosed this while parading the suspects, on Thursday in Kano.

He said that operatives of the command arrested 11 suspected armed robbers, who specialised in cross border stolen vehicle trafficking, adding that the police succeeded in dismantling the syndicate.

“We have arrested 11 suspects with recovery of two Revolver pistols and five stolen vehicles,” he said.

Gumel said preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate network have been in existence for more than 10 years.

The police, he said, also busted many kidnapping networks on the eve of Christmas and New Year.

“We had apprehended a five-man kidnapper gang that have been terrorising residents of Rogo Local Governmnet Area and rescued two victims,” he said.

According to Gumel, the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigations. (NAN)

 

