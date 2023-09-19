Why I would not pay my last respects to MohBad — Bella Shmurda

Famous Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has stated that he would not pay his last respects to his friend and colleague, MohBad, who died on Tuesday…

Famous Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has stated that he would not pay his last respects to his friend and colleague, MohBad, who died on Tuesday in a controversial circumstance.

To the surprise of many, the singer was buried the next day; an act which made many ask questions about what led to the budding star’s death.

While some have speculated that his record label executives were involved in his death with pictures and photos making the rounds on the Nigerian digital space, others are calling on law enforcement agencies to look into the matter so that the deceased can get justice.

So far, on the Nigerian X space (formerly known as Twitter), #JusticeforMohbad has been trending for days. While reacting to the death of his friend, popular afrobeats singer, Bella Shmurda said that he would not pay his last respects to MohBad fondly called Imole(light) till those who are responsible for his death are brought to justice.

The singer wrote via his X account in English and Yoruba language that the era of godfatherism in the entertainment industry is over, “Any Godfatherism should stop from now henceforth especially in the entertainment industry and streets. Any egbon adugbo, you go collect like this. This one no be joke. You task me, I slap you Ajeh!!! I swear on my father’s grave… Try it; just try it. O ma reran wo!!

“Badman will never rest. King of south and the west… I wont pay any last respect because you still alive 4L. Until those who oppressed him face justice and sentenced, nothing like last respect. Igboro be aware #justice4Mohbad.”(sic)

