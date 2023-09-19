DSS to join police in Mohbad’s death probe – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the police in investigating the cause of death of the…

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the police in investigating the cause of death of the young music star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

In a statement by the state Commissioner of Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso, the governor called on anyone with information that might assist in the investigation process to step forward and share what they know.

He also urged the investigating team to guarantee the safety and anonymity of all witnesses who come forward with vital information.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Government has noted the developments that have followed the death of music star Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (aka Mohbad).

“The government commiserates with his family and fans. We feel the pains of losing such a talented and promising young man, who made a name for himself in a highly competitive industry. May the Almighty grant his soul rest and comfort his bereaved family and fans.

MohBad Was Killed, Lived In Fear after Meeting Naira Marley – Mother

MohBad: Nigerian radio station bans Naira Marley songs

“Following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive, the police in Lagos State have launched a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the young star. A 19-man police panel has been asked to unravel the mystery of the musician’s death.

“Further to this and to boost the investigation, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best in class technology to unearth the truth.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu has directed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of Mohbad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.

“Consequently, Department of State Services (DSS) has also joined the investigation so as to get justice for the youngster, his family and teeming fans.

“The Government pleads with all those who may have vital information that may assist the investigation process to avail the investigating team with such.

“Government also appeals to the investigating team to guarantee the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who may come forward with vital information or indicative evidence that may assist the process.

“The government appeals to all friends and fans of the deceased to stay calm and refrain from making inflammary utterances and reaching prejudicial conclusions on this matter. Staying calm and following the process keenly will be our most solemn tribute to the memory of the departed talent.

“Besides, the grieving family should be allowed to mourn their loss in peace. It is, indeed, a difficult time for us all – the government, the family and MohBad’s fans. Any action that can aggravate the grief should be avoided.

“The Police and the DSS have been admonished to brief the public on their efforts periodically.”

