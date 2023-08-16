Why I Left Tottenham For Bayern – Harry Kane

England captain, Harry Kane, has revealed that the pressure of seeking to win trophies propelled him to leave North London side, Tottenham, for Bundesliga giants,…

England captain, Harry Kane, has revealed that the pressure of seeking to win trophies propelled him to leave North London side, Tottenham, for Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old forward made this known on Wednesday, saying his 100 million euros ($110 million) move to Germany was about “to feel a new pressure of having to win titles every year”.

Kane completed the deal away from his boyhood club on Saturday as he told Sky Sports, that his desire is to play consistently at the highest level.

“A lot of people talk about the trophies and why I came here but ultimately it was to improve and to feel a new pressure of having to win titles every year, having to go far in the Champions League and pushing myself to that limit,” Kane said.

Kane left Tottenham as the side’s record goalscorer with 280 in all competitions, but did not lift any silverware during his time in North London.

Tottenham lost the 2019 Champions League final to Liverpool, as well as two League Cup finals during Kane’s stint at the club.

Six-time European champions Bayern have won the past 11 Bundesliga titles and are favourites for domestic honours again this season.

According to AFP, the England captain said team achievements rather than individual goals were his focus in the Bavarian capital.

He said, “If you’re winning games, if you’re winning titles, if you’re winning Champions Leagues it will likely mean I’ll be scoring goals, which then allows you to win other individual awards, but that all comes from what you achieve as a team.”

Kane came off the bench late in Bayern’s 3-0 Super Cup loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday, just hours after finalising his deal.

He could make his Bundesliga debut on Friday away at Werder Bremen.

The forward, who is also England’s top goalscorer, said he would enjoy the pressure of playing for one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

“When you are at a club like Bayern Munich you have to win. There are no questions about it. If you don’t win or you don’t perform well there are going to be question marks.”

Kane said he knew the move away from England would be “strange to begin with”.

“I’ll miss it to begin with, but I think my focus is here… I’m really excited for this challenge and trying to help this team.”

