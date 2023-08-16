Chelsea to sell six players to fund Lavia, Olise transfers

Chelsea are reportedly set to sell six players to fund the purchase of two further players in the coming days. The Blues recently signed Moises…

Chelsea are reportedly set to sell six players to fund the purchase of two further players in the coming days.

The Blues recently signed Moises Caicedo in a record-breaking £115 million pound deal and manager Maurcio Pochettino has requested for more players in midfield, and in attack to cushion the effect of Christopher Nkunku’s lengthy injury lay-off.

Romeo Lavia fee has been agreed a £58 million deal with Southampton and a medical is already booked, while Olise’s £35 million release clause at Crystal Palace has been activated.

However, free-spending Chelsea who have doled out over £285 million in transfer fee are looking to move within financial fair play (FFP) rules.

Chelsea unveil Caicedo with Nigerian song

Pochettino’s Chelsea fight back to draw with Liverpool

This would see the Stamford Bridge side sell some more players, and according to Goal, six more players have been earmarked to leave the club.

They include high-profile striker Romelu Lukaku and Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech. Others are Callum Hudson-Odoi, and youngsters Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen.

The Blues have previously sold or released a total of 11 players including Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Joao Felix and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all made surplus to requirement and sold earlier in the summer. Goalkeeper Kepa Arizabalaga also secured a loan deal to Real Madrid.

Chelsea finished in a disappointing 12th position in the EPL last season and have responded with the appointment of a new manager and signing ten players. They earned a respectable 1-1 draw against Liverpool in their opening EPL match of the season last weekend.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...