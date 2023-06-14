Portable blasts advisers telling first wife to dump him over polygamy

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile popularly known as Portable, has taken a swipe at those advising his first wife, Omobewaji Ewatomi, to abandon him due…

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile popularly known as Portable, has taken a swipe at those advising his first wife, Omobewaji Ewatomi, to abandon him due to his polygamist nature.

The street-hop singer mentioned that ‘people he did not marry are now advising his wife to leave him.’

He said, “Oya now, I checked my wife’s phone and she has like 30 advisers. Out of those 30, I have slept with 10, based on hook-up. People that I did not marry are now advising my wife to leave my house. These people advising her to leave don’t want her to stay in her husband’s house, you don’t want her to enjoy her matrimonial home.

“These people are advising her to leave because she has gotten married to a crazy person. But this crazy person has bought her a car. I make my woman strong, they call my woman strong, I am her backbone, and I am the King overall. Thank you ooo fake advisers. One man for all woman, one woman for all man.”(sic)

It should be recalled that the singer recently welcomed a baby with a Nollywood actress, Ashabi Simple.

Announcing the arrival of the baby, the Zazoo Zeh singer via his Instagram account stated in a video speaking the Yoruba language, “A stubborn child has eventually become a housewife. She is now a housewife. Praise Allah.”

The development makes it the singer’s third child in over 12 months.

In June last year, Portable welcomed his second child with Omobewaji Ewatomi, one of his baby mamas. It was gathered that six months later, the singer announced the birth of a child with Keji, his third baby mama.

He also has a child with one of his lovers named Zainab Badmus. Portable had earlier said he has plans to have 12 wives before he clocks 40.

