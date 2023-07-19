Why I can’t celebrate my birthday — Peter Obi

Mr Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 elections, says he can’t celebrate his 62nd birthday with over 327 Nigerians killed…

Mr Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 elections, says he can’t celebrate his 62nd birthday with over 327 Nigerians killed in Plateau and Benue this month.

He, however, humbly appealed to all those who desired to celebrate him with any kind of gifts, to look around them and extend such gifts to the people in need, especially in these difficult times.

Obi, who was a former governor of Anambra, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday. He further said that he doesn’t have any reason to celebrate his 62nd birthday due to the present state of the country especially in Benue, Plateau.

He said, “Today marks my 62nd birthday but there will be no celebration because in this month so far, over 327 innocent Nigerians have been killed in Plateau, Benue and other states in a reckless manner.

Fuel hike: Work two days a week, College of Education union directs lecturers

PEPC: Atiku, Obi have no proof presidential election was rigged – APC

“There is far too much insecurity, violence, and bloodshed. This month alone over 200 lives have been lost to sustained violent attacks in Mangu LGA in Plateau.

“Similarly, in Benue, over 100 lives have been lost in recent times, the latest being 27 persons killed in Adogo Ugbaam, Akpuuna, and Diom communities in Ukum LGA.

“There are also many other cases of kidnappings and killings in different parts of the country. I want to celebrate in a New Nigeria where the lives and property of citizens are secured.

Obi said while he remained grateful to God for His infinite mercies, he still maintained his decision of over 20 years, that he would not celebrate his birthdays in today’s Nigeria, with the current state of the nation. The entrepreneur said some of his friends, members of the Labour Party, and OBIdient family and supporters had asked how they could join him in celebrating that day, and even present some gifts.

The former governor, however, appealed to all those who desired to celebrate him with any kind of gifts, to look around them and extend such gifts to the people in need, especially in these difficult times.

He said: “I urge them to visit hospitals, orphanages, and homes for the aged and people with disabilities, and offer them such generous gifts.

“They can also visit schools of basic studies in remote areas and support them with the basic amenities they need. Those who wish to do more can visit various IDP camps in different parts of the country.”

Obi said he intended to do the same, adding that aside from sharing his time and resources with the less fortunate people around him, he also planned to raise money for schools and hospitals.

The former governor said the sacrifices for a better Nigeria must now start from them, the leaders and the well-placed, adding that the state of the nation must give them cause to pause and ponder. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...