Why I built music studio in OAU – 2baba

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, on Monday, said he built a multi-million Naira music studio at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun, to reciprocate the kind gesture extended to him by the university.

2baba disclosed this during a breakfast chat organised by “The 2baba Foundation”, held in Lagos.

He said he was inducted as a Fellow into the university’s School of Music, which he treasures.

“I built the multi-million music studio in OAU because I was given an honourary degree, as a Fellow of the school of music of the university.

“That was really huge honour for me and I promised them I was going to build a standard music studio for the school, which I did.

“My aim is to give the students a standard space for creativity and I hope that the next generation of superstars will emanate from there.

“Also, my next album will be packaged in that studio,” 2baba said. (NAN)

