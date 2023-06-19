2 gunmen killed during shoot-out with vigilantes in Anambra

Vigilantes have killed two gunmen in Okija Community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anmbra State....

Vigilantes have killed two gunmen in Okija Community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. The two assailants were gunned down by members of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG), early on Monday morning.

Daily Trust gathered that the gunmen numbering about 15 stormed the camp of the vigilante members, thinking they were asleep.

According to one of the AVG members who under the conditon of anonymity to our correspondent, the gunmen were armed with AK-47 riffles and different charms.

According to the source, the invaders wore charms around their necks, waists, hands and legs.

“When they came, they opened fire on us without knowing they stepped into the lion’s den. Let them continue coming we are ready for them, nonsense people,” the source said.

One of the residents, who gave her name simply as Patience, said the assailants had been terrorizing Okija for a long time, hence, the reason why the people constituted a committee

She said the decision to have a committee has started yielding dividends. Patience emphasised, “Our people are determined to succeed on this project.”

However, the Anambra State Police command spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident said, “Yes, two gunmen were killed early this morning in Ihiala.”

According to him, the gunmen had wanted to attack the vigilante in Ihiala, but were repealed and two of them were killed in the process.

He also stated that two AK 47 and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the asailants.

