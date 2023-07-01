Why ChatGPT’s stories are boring and one way to fix it

All artificial intelligence language models write boring stories. The stories they generate are quite basic. Left to their own devices, they can’t generate stories that…

All artificial intelligence language models write boring stories. The stories they generate are quite basic. Left to their own devices, they can’t generate stories that are relatable or sticky, therefore, the outputs do not strike any emotional chord in the reader. As useful as the machines are, they are not better than my 8-year-old daughter when it comes to generating stories.

This is because they all miss one chief ingredient which makes stories compelling.

In this column, I’ll show you examples of the vapid stuff they produce and what you can do to fix it – including the exact prompt to use.

First, I asked Google Bard to “Write a feel-good story about tree planting.” And here’s the sorry mess it gave me:

The sun was shining brightly as a group of students from the local elementary school gathered in the park. They were all excited to be participating in the annual tree-planting event, and they were eager to get started.

The students were divided into teams, and each team was given a different type of tree to plant. Some of the trees were fruit trees, while others were shade trees. There were even a few evergreen trees that would provide beauty and interest during the winter months.

The students worked hard to dig the holes for the trees, and they carefully placed the trees in the ground. They then filled in the holes and watered the trees.

As the students worked, they talked and laughed. They learned about the different types of trees, and they discussed the importance of planting trees for the environment.

By the end of the day, the students had planted over 100 trees. They were all proud of their accomplishment, and they knew that they had made a difference for the future.

As the students walked away from the park, they looked back at the rows of newly planted trees. They smiled, knowing that they had helped to create a more beautiful and sustainable world.

Can you see the missing element? If you observe even the nonfiction bestsellers, stories are what attract readers to them. But no one will stories as unnatural and bland as the ones AI language models generate.

I asked another machine, Ssebowa, the same question: “Write a feel-good story about tree planting.”

The difference this time is that Ssebowa wrote a rich description of the scenes but still didn’t solve the issue:

Once upon a time in a small village named Brightgrove, nestled amidst a lush green landscape, a young girl named Lily had a special connection with nature.

She spent her days exploring the forests and playing around the sparkling streams that flowed through the village, feeling refreshed by the cool breezes and the gentle rustling of leaves.

However, one day, Lily noticed that the forest surrounding her home was slowly declining. The once vibrant trees appeared weary, their branches barren, and the delightful chirping of birds had faded away. Determined to bring back the magic and serenity of her beloved forest, she decided to take action.

Lily started researching ways to restore the forest’s lost glory, and she stumbled upon the concept of tree planting.

Inspired and motivated, she shared her thoughts with the villagers during a community gathering. They realized that the time had come to heal the land they cherished so dearly.

As word spread, the spirit of unity echoed throughout Brightgrove. People enthusiastically joined forces, ready to revive the forest’s splendor. Volunteers from all walks of life, young and old, gathered under the canopy of a towering oak tree. Feeling the soil beneath their fingertips, they dug small holes, one by one, offering nature a chance to rejuvenate.

The sun shone brightly as a cool breeze caressed the village, as if nature itself was eager to witness the transformation.

Lily and her friends dipped their hands into buckets filled with saplings, gently placing them in the ground. Each sapling was carefully chosen to fit perfectly into its unique niche within the ecosystem, ensuring a harmonious tapestry of diversity.

As the seasons unfolded, the forest began to awake from its long slumber.

Vibrant hues of green emerged, threading through the landscape as new life sprouted from the ground. Birds once again claimed their branches, serenading the villagers with cheerful melodies, as the gentle rustling of leaves danced in sync with the wind.

Brightgrove transformed into a sanctuary for wildlife, attracting rabbits, squirrels, and even the occasional deer. The villagers, now affectionately known as the

Guardians of the Forest, continued their commitment to preserving the land. They organized monthly gatherings to nurture the saplings they had planted and to learn about sustainable practices, creating a lasting bond between humans and nature.

Inspired by Brightgrove’s success story, neighboring villages followed suit, initiating their own tree planting initiatives. Together, they formed a network devoted to restoring forests far and wide. The world soon took notice, and communities around the globe joined hands, planting trees as a beacon of hope and a promise for a greener future.

Years later, as Lily gazed upon the forest she helped revive, she marveled at the remarkable transformation. The air was filled with a symphony of life, and the forest teemed with abundant flora and fauna. A deep sense of fulfillment filled her heart, knowing that her determination, combined with the collective efforts of her community, had made such a significant impact on the world around her.

Lily and her friends walked through the shade of the mighty oaks, smiling as they realized that their story had blossomed into something much bigger-a global movement to heal the Earth. The legacy of Brightgrove’s tree-planting initiative would forever be etched in the hearts of people, inspiring generations to come and reminding them of the extraordinary power they held to make a positive change.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...